Boise police seek help finding hit-and-run driver

Investigators are looking for the driver of a Subaru Outback that crashed into some concrete planters early Saturday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a hit-and-run driver that caused around $2,500 in property damage early Saturday morning. The incident was caught on surveillance camera and posted on BPD's Facebook page.

Investigators are looking for the driver of a Subaru Outback. They say the driver lost control of their car on a snow-covered road around 4 a.m. Saturday and struck two concrete planters at the entrance to a parking lot on the 700 block of West Diamond Street.

The suspect then pulled through the parking lot back onto the street, got out of the car and looked at the damage to the passenger side, got back in the car and drove away.

Police say the initial repair estimate is around $2,500 for the damaged planters, sprinklers, and curbing.

Anyone with information is asked to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers: at 208-343-COPS, or go online at www.343COPS.com , or leave a tip using the "P3 Tips" app for your mobile device.

