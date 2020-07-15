Boise Police searching for person of interest, witnesses in aggravated assault

Violent Crimes Unit officers at BPD are seeking out a person of interest and witnesses in a June aggravated assault incident.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is seeking out information regarding the whereabouts of a person of interest in an aggravated assault incident that took place in June.

On June 21, two gunshots were fired near 10th and Bannock St. in Downtown Boise. No one was injured, but the three involved fled the scene quickly after, according to BPD.

The second gunshot is still being investigated.

Detectives in the Violent Crimes Unit are investigating and following up on leads that will lead to the identification of the man reported, as well as two witnesses to the crime.

The suspect is a man in his early twenties. He has shoulder length blonde hair and a tall, skinny build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677).

