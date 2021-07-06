Boise Police searching for man accused of intentionally running woman over

Officers have been searching for 31-year-old Matthew Davis since June.

BOISE, Idaho — Police are asking for the public's help tracking down a man they say purposely hit a woman with his car last month, injuring her.

The incident happened the morning of June 16 in the 2000 block of North Siesta Lane, off of Five Mile and Fairview Avenue in West Boise.

According to investigators, 31-year-old Matthew Davis of Nampa got into an argument with the victim, a woman he knows. Following the argument, police say, Davis got in his vehicle to leave, hit the woman with his car, and ran her over.

The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple injuries, but survived and is expected to recover, according to Boise Police.

Investigators have been searching for the suspect without success since the incident.

Davis is described as a white man with blue eyes and brown hair, about 5'8" and 170 pounds. A warrant for felony aggravated battery has been issued for his arrest in the case.

Anyone who has seen him or has any information about where he is is asked to contact Officer Thueson at 208-570-6418 or RThueson@cityofboise, or make an anonymous tip at Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS or on the Crime Stoppers website.

