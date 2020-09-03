Boise police search for witness of an aggravated battery

Police said the battery happened at the parking lot of the Boise Towne Square Mall on Feb. 7.

BOISE, Idaho — Detectives with the Boise Police Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a witness to an aggravated battery.

Investigators said they believe the witness saw the battery and could provide police with more information about the suspect.

According to police, the witness is described as a light-skinned man between 20 to 25 years old. He is about 5 foot 11 inches tall and has dark hair. He was wearing a dark shirt that has a white logo on it with black-rimmed glasses.

Anyone with information about the witness is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-2677.

