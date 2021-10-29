Boise police release new details about Monday's mall shooting

Editor's Note: Some details of this article may be disturbing to some readers. Viewer discretion is advised.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department released a new detailed timeline of what happened during Monday's mall shooting, which led to the deaths of three people, including the shooter, and several more were injured.

On Monday, just before 2 p.m., police responded to reports of shots fired at the Boise Towne Square mall. Before Boise police arrived, two people were killed and three others were wounded.

Everyone who survived their injuries has been released from the hospital and are now recovering, Boise police said.

On Friday afternoon, Boise police gave an update on what exactly happened at the Boise mall on Monday.

Before the shooting began, 27-year-old Jacob J. Bergquist of Boise was seen wandering the Boise mall and eating at the food court for about 40 minutes, officials said. At the time, he was open carrying a weapon and police were not called in then.

A security guard, who was later identified as 26-year-old Jo Acker, spoke to Bergquist and after they were done talking, Bergquist started walking away from Acker before he turned around and shot her, police said. Bergquist then started shooting his handgun as he walked through the mall.

Police said one man's jacket was hit as his wife pulled him away, then other shots rang down a hallway where children were. The kids were not struck by any of the shots. Bergquist then started shooting towards Roberto Padilla Arguelles as the 49-year-old was on a set of escalators. Two women were also struck.

Then, according to the Boise Police Department, at 1:50 p.m. MT Monday, Boise police responded to after getting the report of a shooting at the Boise Towne Square mall. Two officers in a vehicle found a man that matched the suspect's description behind a business on Milwaukee Street.

Bergquist started shooting at the officer's patrol vehicle, police said, then the officer in the passenger seat got out to get to a better spot. The hat the officer driving the vehicle was struck by a bullet and glass and metal fragments from the shot cut the officer's face. The officer then drove the car towards Bergquist, firing back at him before Bergquist hid behind a dumpster.

Boise police say another responding officer was on a motorcycle and as he drove up, Bergquist started shooting at him. The officer then intentionally laid down the motorcycle and hid behind it for cover.

Bergquist was firing towards Milwaukee Street, where one of his shots struck a white SUV and injured one person, police said.

According to the Boise Police Department, the officer who shot at Bergquist was Officer C. Dance, who joined Boise PD in May 2021 after 11 years in law enforcement. The officer has since been placed on paid administrative leave.

Police are continuing to investigate Bergquist's motives behind the deadly shooting. Boise PD was alerted about his concerning beliefs and behavior but none of his actions at the time were illegal and there were no actionable threats then.

Investigators are trying to determine of Bergquist targeted anyone for any specific reasons.

Boise police added that Victim-Witness Coordinators will be available at the Boise Towne Square mall for those who need any support following Monday's shooting. They will be available Friday, Oct. 29, Tuesday, Nov. 2 and Thursday, Nov. 4, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Counseling services:

https://www.cityofboise.org/departments/community-engagement/community-resources/

Mental Health Counselors Association - 208-890-7165

BPA Health - 800-726-0003

Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline - 208-398-HELP (phone or text)

Pathways Community Crisis Center, 7192 W. Potomac, Boise

Western Idaho Community Crisis Center, 524 Cleveland Blvd Suite 160, Caldwell

