Boise Police: Is your Prius missing the catalytic converter? Stolen parts recovered

Officers found several stolen converters while investigating an attempted theft in Northeast Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Hybrid cars like the Toyota Prius typically don't make a lot of noise, but they might if the catalytic converter is missing. If that's the case with your car, Boise Police want you to give them a call.

Investigators are looking to identify the owners of three stolen catalytic converters that officers recovered Monday night, after someone reported an attempted theft on North Avenue H, near some apartments located roughly between Warm Springs Avenue and Reserve Street.

Investigators have identified two other victims.

The Boise Police Department said the evidence indicates that someone stole the converters some time between Wednesday, June 9, and Monday, June 14.

All of the recovered catalytic converters belong to Toyota Prius models ranging from the model year 2004 to 2009.

Thieves who steal catalytic converters are after the precious metals inside. Police in western Washington report that thefts are skyrocketing, and have often attempted to sell the stolen converters to recycling centers, and have them extract the metal. Some centers have safeguards in place to deter the sale of stolen parts.

Located between the muffler and the engine, the catalytic converter converts pollutants in the exhaust stream to gases that are less harmful to the environment.

Signs that a catalytic converter may be missing or failing include abnormally loud noises, especially when starting or accelerating, as well as increased smoke and fumes in the exhaust.

If you believe you are a victim or have any additional information, Boise Police ask you to call non-emergency dispatch at 208-377-6790. You can also submit a tip to Crime Stoppers at 208- 343-COPS (2677), on the Crime Stoppers website, or using the "P3 Tips" mobile app.

