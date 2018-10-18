BOISE — The stabbing of one man and the beating of another late Tuesday night are believed to be connected, police said.

Investigators think the beating was in retaliation for the stabbing, which happened at about 11:30 p.m. in the area of 17th Street and Shoreline Drive.

According to Boise Police, two men who knew each other had been involved in a physical altercation when one of the men stabbed the other with a knife and ran away.

The stabbing victim - who had non-life threatening injuries - was taken by friends to a Boise hospital. While officers were speaking with the man in the hospital, other officers were called to a report of a battery that had occurred near 17th Street.

That man was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries that police say were caused by being beaten with a blunt object.

Investigators believe that the man who was beaten was likely the suspect in the stabbing of the other man.

The suspect responsible for the beating the stabbing suspect remains at-large.

Detectives from the BPD Violent Crimes Unit are continuing to investigate the two attacks, and ask anyone with information on the incidents to call (208) 377-6790.

