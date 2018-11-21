BOISE -- A Boise Police officer is injured after he was struck by a car in Boise Wednesday morning.

According to Ada County Dispatch, the officer pulled over a car at Vista Avenue and Canal Street at 4 a.m.

During the traffic stop, however, the driver hit the officer with the car, then drove away.

The officer was rushed to the hospital. He is currently undergoing treatment, according to Boise Police spokeswoman Haley Williams, but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver who struck the officer remains on the loose. Police have not released a description of the suspect or the vehicle.

KTVB is working to gather more information, check back for updates.

