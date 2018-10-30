BOISE -- One person is in custody after police say he attacked and tried to rob a man in Boise last week.

The incident happened at 2:20 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 22 at a business in the 2500 block of West Sunrise Rim Road.

The victim told investigators two men had come up to him and demanded money before hitting him in the head with a large blunt object.

The suspects ran away, and the injured man took himself to the hospital.

Over the next several days, investigators were able to identify one of the suspects as 37-year-old Rocky Hewlett of Peck, Idaho. Hewlett was arrested Friday after officers found him in the 4000 block of Overland Road.

Police have identified the second suspect as well, but have not released his name publicly. That man is not in custody, and the search for him is ongoing.

Hewlett is currently held in the Ada County Jail on a $100,000 bond. He faces felony charges of attempted robbery and aggravated battery, and is due in court Nov. 9.

