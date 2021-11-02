Retired Boise Police corporal arrested in rape case

Boise Police say they have launched an inquiry into past complaints about Scott McMikle "to determine if there are any that require further investigation."

BOISE, Idaho — A retired corporal with the Boise Police Department was arrested for sexual assault Wednesday night.

Scott Wayne McMikle, 58, is facing nine felony counts of rape. He turned himself in at the Ada County Jail and was booked into custody at 11 p.m.

According to court records, the warrant for McMikle's arrest was issued in late January following an investigation by the Meridian Police Department.

Haley Williams, a spokeswoman for Boise Police, said that McMikle retired from the department in 2015. All nine of the alleged rapes happened between April and December of 2008, court records show. McMikle was working as a police officer during that time.

"The charges against Scott McMikle are serious and concerning. When we learned of the investigation and subsequent warrant being issued, we opened an internal inquiry to review any past complaints involving Mr. McMikle to determine if there are any that require further investigation in light of these allegations. McMikle retired from the Boise Police Department in 2015," Williams told KTVB in a statement."The Boise Police Department holds its employees to the highest standards and will investigate all allegations of misconduct. We make every effort to ensure our employees display professionalism and meet the high standards the public has come to expect from members of our department."

McMikle is due to appear in court Thursday afternoon. Rape is punishable by up to life in prison.

