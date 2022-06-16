Boise Police looking for missing and endangered run away teen

BOISE, Idaho —
Boise Police Department (BPD) is asking for the public's help searching for a 16-year-old missing and endangered run away teen.
Lele has been missing for eight days and had pink hair when she was last seen on June 8 near W. McMillan Rd and Shamrock St. in western Boise, according to BPD.
Lele is 5’2” and 150 pounds.
According to BPD, Lele may be with a non-custodial parent and may be in Idaho or Utah.
BPD asks that anyone with information on Lele’s whereabouts to call (208)377-6790.
People can also make a tip to Crime Stoppers at (208)343-2677 or on the P3 Tips app.