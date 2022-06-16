x
Boise Police looking for missing and endangered run away teen

BPD said 16-year-old Lele was last seen in western Boise and may be with a non-custodial parent.
Credit: BPD

Boise Police Department (BPD) is asking for the public's help searching for a 16-year-old missing and endangered run away teen. 

Lele has been missing for eight days and had pink hair when she was last seen on June 8 near W. McMillan Rd and Shamrock St. in western Boise, according to BPD.

Lele is 5’2” and 150 pounds. 

According to BPD, Lele may be with a non-custodial parent and may be in Idaho or Utah. 

BPD asks that anyone with information on Lele’s whereabouts to call (208)377-6790. 

People can also make a tip to Crime Stoppers at (208)343-2677 or on the P3 Tips app. 

