Two Junior High Schools vandalized in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is investigating acts of vandalism at two Boise Junior High Schools, Hillside and North.
On Wednesday evening someone drove over the lawns at both schools and caused, what the BPD claims, thousand dollars worth of damage. Video surveillance from Hillside Jr. High shows a vehicle spinning out all over the lawn around 5:30 a.m. Surveillance from North Jr. High shows the same kind of erratic driving done by what appears to be the same vehicle around 3:40 a.m.
BPD described the vehicle as a small, dark-colored Crossover or SUV. For more information people can link to the press release here.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.
Watch more crime news:
See the latest Treasure Valley crime news in our YouTube playlist: