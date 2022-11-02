Boise Police looking for suspect in armed robbery on Fairview

According to Boise Police, an armed man entered a business and demanded money Wednesday morning. The suspect is described as 5-foot-6, 160 pounds, in his late 20s.

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect after a man entered a business on West Fairview Avenue and demanded money around 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said officers secured the area and began searching for the suspect after responding to the report in the area of North Fisk Street and Fairview, close to North Curtis Road.

Boise Police describe the suspect as a man between 25 and 30 years old, standing around 5-foot-6 and weighing 160 pounds.

At the time of the robbery Wednesday, the suspect was wearing a green bandana over his face, with a hoodie, grey sweatpants, black beanie and sunglasses on, according to BPD.

Boise Police ask anyone with information to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677). Tips can also be left to Crime Stoppers at www.343COPS.com or the 'P3 Tips' app on a mobile device.

Watch more crime news: