Boise police search Kathryn Albertson Park for wanted man

An official said officers will likely be searching for the man in Kathryn Albertson Park for a while.

BOISE, Idaho — An official from the Boise Police Department says officers are combing through Kathryn Albertson Park for a wanted man who fled police on Friday morning.

Police are searching the park for a man who violated parole and has an arrest warrant out for him, according to spokesperson Haley Williams.

The man, whose identity police have yet to reveal, ran away from police on Friday morning. Later on, officers were alerted that someone saw in around the park.