Boise man arrested for possessing child porn

Boise Police say they began investigating the activities of Kenneth Coulter last February.

BOISE, Idaho — After a yearlong investigation, a 72-year-old Boise man has been arrested on child porn charges, according to Boise Police.

The investigation into the activities of Kenneth Coulter began in February of 2019 after police received a tip.

Detectives forwarded their report to the Ada County prosecutor and a warrant was issued for Colter's arrest.

He is charged with 8 counts of possession of child sexually exploitative material. Investigators say the material did not involve any local victims.

Coulter was arrested by the members of the United States Marshals Greater Idaho Fugitive Task Force Tuesday morning and booked into the Ada County Jail. He has since posted bond and been released.

Watch more Crime: