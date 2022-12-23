Boise Police investigating vandalism incidents in North End

The vandalism occurred over the last couple days in the North End, around 13th Street and Resseguie Street near 24th and Bannock streets and 24th and Main streets.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department is investigating vandalism problems that all seem to be related, they said in a news release Friday.

According to the release, the vandalism occurred over the last couple days in the North End, around 13th Street and Resseguie Street near 24th and Bannock streets and 24th and Main streets.

Five cars have had damage between Dec. 18 and Dec. 20, the release said. Some cars received damage to the tires and body, the news release said.

Police also believe there are more related cases.

BPD says they have a suspect, described as a man with a light complexion and medium-toned hair. The suspected car is a 2002-2005 silver Honda Accord with stock wheels and no front plates.

The suspect is said to have been using a battery-operated drill as seen in this video.

Police are asking anyone with information who have seen suspicious behavior in the area to call 208-377-6790 or contact Crime Stoppers.

Watch more Local News: