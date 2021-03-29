Boise Police investigating gunshots in West Boise

The shots were reported at 5:45 a.m. near the intersection of Fairview Avenue and Cloverdale Road.

BOISE, Idaho — Police are investigating after finding evidence that someone fired a gun near an apartment complex in Boise Saturday morning.

Officers who responded to the area say they did not find anyone who was injured, but did discover that a gun had been fired. No one has been arrested in the case.

Police say they are continuing to investigate. No description of the suspect or suspects has been released.

