Boise police identify several people who may face charges after protest at City Hall

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department announced on Friday night that investigators have identified several people that were believed to be involved in "criminal acts" during a protest and counter-protest that happened in front of Boise City Hall on Tuesday, June 30, 2020.
Officials said the cases that have been concluded are now being handed off to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office for possible misdemeanor charges.
Police added that more reports have been filed from possible victims and investigations into those reports are still ongoing.
Boise PD also wanted to remind everyone that police will intervene to stop any violence when it erupts or vandalism.
"We strive to protect everyone's right to peacefully assemble and exercise their first amendment rights," Boise PD said in a news release. "This includes working with any and all protest organizers to facilitate these rights, while remaining neutral on the various political issues. Our biggest priority is to create a safe place for all who intend to peacefully exercise their rights and we do not condone violence by any party in these demonstrations."
