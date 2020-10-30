Boise police investigating homicide after man found shot

A man was found shot in a hallway early Friday morning.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise police are investigating a homicide after finding a man in a hallway Friday morning.

They say at around 12:41 a.m., they found the man who had been shot on the 7000 block of W. Emerald Street, east of Milwaukee Street.

They went to check on the man as part of a welfare check.

Paramedics attempted life-saving measures, but the man was later pronounced dead at the hospital. His name has not been released.

Officers searched the area for any possible additional victims as well as a suspect. Evidence found at the scene led detectives to treat this case as a homicide.

They are asking anyone who might have heard something -- like gunfire -- from around 11 Thursday night to around 12:30 Friday morning to call dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208 343-COPS.

