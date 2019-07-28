BOISE, Idaho — Update at 2:09 p.m.: Boise Police tweeted out that they now have the suspect in custody.

Boise Police are searching a Boise Bench neighborhood for a possibly armed aggravated assault suspect.

Police say the suspect is inside a home on the 1600 block of Hervey Street on the Boise Bench, near the intersection of Nez Perce and Owyhee streets.

The suspect is possibly armed with a pistol, according to Ada County Dispatch.

Police say they are working to revolve the situation "safely and slowly."

Officials have not released any further details about the suspect.

KTVB is sending a crew to the scene now.

This is a developing story and will be updated when further information is available.