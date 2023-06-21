Boise Police seeking info on shooting into home

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is asking the public for information after shots were reportedly fired into a home on South Oregon Trail Way Monday morning.
Police said responding officers found the outside of the home was hit multiple times, and "some" rounds entered the residence. While people were inside the home, no one was injured in the incident.
Since the initial report around 1:15 a.m. on Monday, June 19, Boise Police have been investigating the shots fired. Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has video evidence or information is asked to contact officials.
Surveillance video or information can be shared by calling Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790. Anyone living in the area or witnesses can also contact Crime Stopper at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or by leaving a tip on your mobile device with the P3 Tips app.
Watch more Local News:
See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:
KTVB is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.