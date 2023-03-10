Boise Police searching for porch pirate seen stealing on doorbell camera

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is looking for a man seen on a doorbell camera stealing packages from in front off a house on South Kerr Street Thursday evening.
Police said the 'porch pirate' drove away in a silver sedan after taking packages from the doorstep around 6:30 p.m. Thursday. The doorbell camera footage can be seen in the post at the bottom of this article.
The man appears to be wearing a dark-colored hat, dark-colored jacket and white shirt. He is also seen in tan-colored shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to call the non-emergency dispatch number at 208-377-6790, or contact Crime Stoppers online by calling 208-343-COPS (208-343-2677), or by submitting a tip using the P3 mobile app. Tips to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous.
