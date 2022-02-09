Boise Police investigating claims of child enticement

"Children's safety in our community is our top priority. We encourage anyone who sees suspicious behavior near our parks, schools and homes to call police."

BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department (BPD) is investigating reports of child enticement around the city.

According to detectives with the BPD Special Victims Unit, multiple individuals have called in to report incidents of child enticement. Detectives investigated the claims and found that in all cases, "there were no reports of suspects talking to, touching or specifically approaching children," BPD told KTVB via email.

Earlier in the week, the Boise School District issued a release to parents in the district over a report of child enticement near Roosevelt and Cassia, by South Junior High. The district reported that the student made it home and told their parent.

BPD followed up on the report and has continued its investigation into the incident, working in conjunction with its School Resource Officer Unit.

As part of its notice to parents, the Boise School District included a list of safety tips for students walking to and from school:

"NO" - Say no, scream if necessary.

"GO" - Get out of there. Run.

"TELL" - Tell a grown-up until they believe you.

Police are encouraging anyone who may witness a suspicious encounter to contact local law enforcement and report it.

"Children's safety in our community is our top priority. We encourage anyone who sees suspicious behavior near our parks, schools and homes to call police," BPD told KTVB.

