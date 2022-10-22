Boise Police arrest three suspects in connection to homicide investigation

Around 11:08 p.m., BPD responded to a local hospital where the victim was dropped off and later died from the gunshot wound, prompting an investigation by police.

BOISE, Idaho — Three suspects were arrested and charged Friday afternoon, in connection to a shooting that killed one man Wednesday night.

Around 11:08 p.m., police responded to a local hospital where the victim was dropped off and later died from the gunshot wound, according to the Boise Police Department (BPD), prompting detectives from the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit to begin investigating.

Zackary Gordan, 26, of Boise was arrested on a second-degree murder felony charge. The two other suspects, Brianna Lopez, 30, and Mindy Kraus, 36, both from Boise were arrested on felony accessory charges for willfully withholding, concealing or harboring a felon.

Initial evidence led investigators to a location near the 7000 block of W. Emerald Street, and the suspects were taken into custody, with help from the BPD Special Operations Unit, on Friday at 4:15 p.m.

Based on current evidence, police believe the suspect, Zachary Gordan, got into a verbal argument with the adult victim Wednesday, at a house near Cold and Emerald. This is what led to the shooting, according to BPD, and the victim later being dropped off at the hospital.

Police believe the shooting suspect and the victim knew each other. The three suspects were arrested and booked into the Ada County Jail.

