Boise man arrested for sexual abuse of a child

Robert Ruesink, 79, of Boise was arrested on charges of felony sexual abuse of a child, on Saturday, March 5, 2022.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police responded to a report involving inappropriate contact between a stranger and a female victim under the age of ten.

After an investigation by the Boise Police Department (BPD), Robert Ruesink, 79, of Boise was arrested on charges of felony sexual abuse of a child, on Saturday, March 5, 2022. The incident was reported to have occurred outside near S. Walnut St.

"We appreciate the victim in this case coming forward and we want to remind all victims and parents to report incidents of unwanted touching and other concerning behaviors," Boise Police Captain Matt Jones said.

Protecting the wellbeing of children in the community is a top priority for BPD, and the department says it will continue to be committed to supporting this responsibility in the community.

Here are a few reminders BPD encourages parents to review with children in their care:

Describe to your child what a stranger is , and talk with them about what to do if approached by a stranger. Make your child aware of the enticements used to lure children.

, and talk with them about what to do if approached by a stranger. Make your child aware of the enticements used to lure children. Take a walk in your neighborhood and become familiar with your neighbors and safe places to go in case of an emergency and always review the importance of avoiding shortcuts or places that could be dangerous such as vacant buildings, alleys, irrigation canals, or construction sites.

and safe places to go in case of an emergency and always review the importance of avoiding shortcuts or places that could be dangerous such as vacant buildings, alleys, irrigation canals, or construction sites. If unwanted contact occurs, even with someone known to your child, remind them they have the right to say "NO, GET AWAY", and tell a trusted adult.





