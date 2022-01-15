Boise police arrest shooting suspect in Vista, one victim in critical condition at hospital

31-year-old Boise man arrested by BPD and charged with aggravated battery with one victim in critical condition.

BOISE, Idaho — Police responded to a call on Owyhee Street in Boise’s Vista neighborhood, early Saturday morning.

Arriving on scene, police located one male victim who had been shot and the suspect, according to Boise Police Department (BPD).

BPD officers provided first aid to the victim, who had life-threatening injuries.

More officers arrived on scene and took the suspect, Jed Earls a 31-year-old man from Boise, into custody without any incidents. Earls was charged with one felony of aggravated battery and booked into the Ada County Jail.

According to BPD, evidence indicates that the suspect shot the victim after the two had an argument.

The victim was taken to the hospital by Ada County Paramedics where he was listed as being in critical condition.

