Boise Police arrest four in recent burglaries, shootings

Four suspects arrested in Boise in SWAT standoff following vehicle burglaries and shooting investigations, including recent Westy's Garden Lanes injury shooting.

BOISE, Idaho — Four individuals were arrested in Boise Tuesday following investigations into a vehicle burglary and multiple shootings, including the recent shooting at Westy's Garden Lanes bowling alley.

The Boise Police Department (BPD) said in a news release on Wednesday that 20-year-old Kalehe Byiringiro from Boise, Isiak Hatwibu, 21, Samuel Nsanzamahoro, 19, and Sefu Idi, 23, were taken into custody and booked into Ada County Jail on multiple charges.

BPD, along with Meridian Police, the Ada County Sheriff's Office (ASCO) and Garden City Police, said the four individuals are believed to be involved in multiple crimes.

According to Wednesday's statement, officers began investigating the suspects after several reports that firearms and other items had been stolen from burglarized vehicles.

In addition to the vehicle burglaries, officers investigated multiple reports of violence involving the suspects, including the possible involvement in a shooting where shots were fired, but no one was injured in Boise and another shooting in Garden City.

As part of the investigation, detectives obtained search and arrest warrants for the suspects which were issued Tuesday, May 16. Due to the suspects' history of violence and access to firearms, BPD's and ACSO's Special Operations Unit, also known as the SWAT team, were activated and dispatched to three homes.

At 9 a.m. on Tuesday, officers served two warrants to separate homes, both in Boise. The first home was on West Glen Ellyn Court near Hampton Road. The second warrant was served at a home on Evening Star, off South Maple Grove Road just north of I-84 and the I-184 Connector.

Boise Police said officers used phones and a loudspeaker to contact the residents at both homes, instructing them to come out multiple times. Members of BPD's Crisis Negotiations Team and interpreters were available to help instruct and contact individuals as they exited the home.

BPD said that the occupants in both the West Glen Ellyn home and the Evening Star home did not respond to police and SWAT efforts; forcing them to then use a distraction device causing abrupt, loud noises and flashes to ensure occupants weren't asleep or simply unaware of the police presence outside of the residence.

After the devices were discharged to alert potential occupants, there was still no response from inside either home. Officers then used robots and unmanned aerial devices to make entry and search the homes.

At 4 p.m., an additional warrant was served at a third home on Pembrooke Drive. No further information has been released detailing the warrant served at the third residence.

"This was a coordinated effort amongst local law enforcement agencies which permitted the Garden City Police to arrest these individuals in a safe and timely manner," Garden City Police Chief Rick Allen said.

The four individuals have been arrested with the following charges:

Kalehe Byiringiro, 20 Boise

Assault-Aggravated (With Deadly Weapon or Instrument) (F)

Enhancement-Use of a Deadly Weapon in Commission of a Felony (F)

Burglary (F)

Theft-Petit Theft (M)

Battery-Aggravated (F - Garden City)

Isiak Hatwibu, 21, Boise

Assault-Aggravated (F)

2 counts - Grand Theft by Receiving, Possessing or Disposing of Stolen Property, etc (F)

Burglary (F)

Theft-Petit Theft (M)

Samuel Nsanzamahoro, 19, Boise

Aid & Abet (F)

Sefu Idi, 23, Boise

Aid & Abet (F)

Assault-Aggravated (F)

Aid & Abet (F - Garden City)

On Saturday, May 13, Garden City Police responded to reports of a shooting around 11:30 p.m. It happened in the parking lot of Westy's Garden Lanes bowling alley. Police believe the suspects have a connection with the shooting that injured a 17-year-old girl who was shot in the leg.

Police said the primary shooter was 20-year-old Kalehe Byringiro, from Boise and the other two shooters were 21-year-old Isiak Hatwibu from Boise, and 23-year-old Sefu Idi, also from Boise.

The 17-year-old bystander who was shot is now recovering from her injuries at home.

"In addition to our team, I want to thank Detectives from the Boise Police Department, Members of the Meridian Impact Team, members of the Boise Special Operations Unit and the Ada County Metro Swat Team," Allen said.

Watch more Local News: