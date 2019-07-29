BOISE, Idaho — A neighborhood on the Boise Bench was on lockdown for almost an hour Sunday afternoon as Boise Police searched for an armed suspect.

"Cops everywhere, motorcycles, police officers, all that kind of stuff," Joe Youman, who lives in the neighborhood, said.

Youman was doing yard work in the front yard of his home on the 1600 block Hervey Street when he says, just before 2 p.m., a swarm of police cars came speeding down his street and officers ordered him to stay inside.

"All we heard when the officer came through was, they had seen somebody with a gun and that's why everybody is being asked to get off the street," Youman said.

Greg Yarlott also lives in the neighborhood where the arrest was made.

"The officers asked us to step inside and lock the doors," Yarlott said.

Both Yarlott and Youman watched as Boise Police surrounded the suspect's house with their weapons drawn and K-9 units ready.

"There had to have been at least 25 - 30 police officers around here," Youman said.

Authorities say the whole incident stemmed from Saturday after the suspect tried forcing a woman into his car but the woman was able to escape.

The suspect was finally in police custody Sunday afternoon at 2:10 p.m.

"The officer from the side tackled him, took him down," Youman said. "Right behind him, come the dog running in, they release the dog and then handcuffed him and flipped him over. He was in a swimming suit."

According to Youman, it wasn’t the first time police have been called to the suspect's house.

"The last time was a fight back in June, up the street at two or three in the morning," Youman said.

Boise Police is continuing to investigate this incident.

KTVB is working to verify the suspect's identity.