BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are still on scene of a shooting in Boise, near Curtis Road and Fairview Avenue.

Ada County Dispatch says the shooting happened on the 1700 block of North Fry Street, which is about four blocks west of Curtis Road, at about 4:10 p.m. Friday.

Police say two people were injured in the shooting and were transported to a local hospital but did not state how serious their injuries are. Police did not release any details about the victims.

What happened leading up to the shooting is unknown or the motive of the shooting is unknown, according to police.

"It's way too early in this situation to know any of the details of what led up to this or why it happened," Lt. Patrick Avella, the Boise Police Watch Commander, said. "At this time our main concern is one, is keeping the public safe and number two, is finding the suspect and taking him into custody so we can find all those things out."

Police say the suspect is an adult Hispanic male in his 20s. He is believed to be "locked down" to a specific area, according to Avella.

Police say they are searching for the suspect on North Fry Street and urge neighbors to stay indoors and call 911 if they see any suspicious activity.

KTVB crews on scene say police are using drones to search the area for the suspect.

Fry Street is now blocked off and is an active scene, dispatchers say.

Boise Police were responding to reports of a shooting near the 1700 block of Fry Street in Boise on Friday, August 2.

