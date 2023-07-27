Boise PD: Officer involved shooting in the North End is under investigation

Police reports that there was an officer involved shooting that occurred at 10:25 p.m. on Tuesday in the North End.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department said that there was a police involved shooting on the 700 block of N. 20th Street at 10:25 p.m. Tuesday night. BPD says that the incident is under investigation.

Police tweeted at 12:12 a.m. that officers responded to a report of an armed suspect. They report that when police officers arrived at the scene, they were immediately engaged in gun fire.

The same tweet on Thursday morning from BPD said that "there are no reports of additional injuries to officers of the public."

The North End is a Boise community that isn't used to this kind of police activity, 18th and Resseguie resident Erik Hagen told KTVB reporter Morgan Romero early Thursday morning.

"We were getting ready for bed, and we heard what we thought were five firecrackers in quick succession," Hagen said. "And then about ten minutes went by and there was a random fire of what we thought were firecrackers."

When Hagen left his house to investigate, he discovered that police were responding to gunshots.

"It's definitely not something that we would recognize in this neighborhood or would expect in this neighborhood," Hagen told Romero.

Police report that four to six blocks around the area that the shooting happened are closed. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Boise police have secured the scene and said that there is no active threat to the public

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist:

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET NEWS FROM KTVB:

Download the KTVB News Mobile App

Apple iOS: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Watch news reports for FREE on YouTube: KTVB YouTube channel

Stream Live for FREE on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching 'KTVB'.

Stream Live for FREE on FIRE TV: Search ‘KTVB’ and click ‘Get’ to download.