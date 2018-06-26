BOISE - A Boise police officer who shot a knife-wielding man on New Year's Day morning has been cleared of any wrongdoing.

BPD released a statement from Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney Grant Loebs, who reviewed the findings of the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force and found that "there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal charge against any of the law enforcement officers" involved in the shooting.

The shooting happened shortly after 7:15 a.m. on January 1. According to police, officers were dispatched to a home on South Wild Phlox Way for a report of a man with a gun on the porch. Moments later, police received a call from the man's daughter who said he had just texted her, saying "I'm going home to die."

As officers approached the home, the man, who was bleeding from the neck, walked out of a carport with one hand behind his back. Police say the suspect refused orders to show his hands and continued to walk toward officers.

Officers believed the suspect had a weapon behind his back, they say, because of the initial call regarding a man with a gun and the obvious wounds on the suspect.

The officer closest to the suspect fired his gun three times, striking the man. Officers provided first aid to the man, who was taken to the hospital where he was treated and later released.

Investigators say, in addition to the gunshot wounds, the man suffered from self-inflicted knife wounds. A knife was found his person, police said. Authorities have not released the man's identity, or said whether he'll face any charges connected to the incident.

In his assessment of the shooting report, Loebs said he believed the man may have been attempting suicide-by-police.

His statement reads, in part:

"The facts in this case reveal that (the man), by calling in a warning of a 'man with a gun,' advancing on officers while insisting on holding his hand behind his back, and refusing to comply with repeated orders to stop and show his hands, made himself a danger to law enforcement officers who were engaged in the lawful performance of their duties, and a potential danger to the public at large. The statement made by (the man) to his daughter, as reported by her to Police Dispatch, coupled with his erratic behavior, indicates (the man) was possibly attempting to provoke Officers to shoot and kill him."

