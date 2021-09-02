Boise murder suspect arrested in Oregon

Police say the suspect got into a fight with two other men in December. One of them later died from his injuries.

BOISE, Idaho — A man has been arrested for murder in connection to a December 2020 attack in Boise.

Lance Garver, 51, was taken into custody in Columbia County, Oregon last week. He is charged with second-degree murder, aggravated battery, and providing false information to police.

Police say Garver got into a fight with two other adult men inside a house Dec. 10. One of the men who was beaten was treated and released from the hospital, but the other died from his injuries the following month.

Garver and the other men all knew each other, police say. The third man's death was ruled a homicide by the medical examiner, and the Ada County Prosecutor's Office issued a warrant for Garver's arrest.

He was booked into jail in Columbia County, and is awaiting extradition to Idaho.

"Boise Police would like to thank the Columbia County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in this arrest," Boise Police wrote.





