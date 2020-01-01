BOISE, Idaho — Police are asking for help identifying people seen in surveillance videos from several reported crimes at businesses this week.

The theft and credit card frauds happened at Boise, Meridian, and Caldwell locations.

Very few details are available right now. This story will be updated as we get more information about each crime.

Boise

Boise police are trying to identify someone seen on video who they say used a credit stolen from a vehicle to buy things.

Meridian

Meridian police are also asking for help identifying someone who they say used a stolen credit card to make purchases. They also included a photo of the vehicle police say was used in the crime.

Caldwell

Caldwell police are asking for help identifying three people they say tried to steal two shopping carts worth of inventory from a store.

Police say the three got away with some of the items and may have driven away from the scene in a dark-colored SUV and a blue truck.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS (2677), www.343COPS.com, or leave a tip using the "P3 Tips" app for your mobile device.

