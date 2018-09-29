BOISE — The man charged with the mass stabbing at the Wylie Street Station Apartments on June 30 was back in court Friday.

Timmy Kinner is charged with murder in the death of 3-year-old Ruya Kadir, and aggravated battery for injuring eight others in the stabbing.

Kinner was only physically present for about 10 minutes of Friday's hearing before he suddenly had to leave the courtroom. The defense said he wasn't feeling well.

Friday's hearing was on three motions.

The first dealt with what to do with a letter that the state said Kinner sent to one of the prosecutors. The state said they had not reviewed the letter, but instead asked that the judge review it.

Kinner's attorneys asked for the letter to be either sealed and not made available to the state or destroyed.

The judge later ruled that she will make a decision on reviewing the letter once Kinner's evaluation is complete.

In the meantime, she will store the letter in the court's evidence vault and no one can open it without written court approval to do so.

It was during that time when Kinner abruptly got up and a guard led him out of the courtroom. Kinner's attorney told the judge he felt like he was going to throw up.

About 15 minutes later, the judge resumed the hearing, with Kinner listening to the proceedings from another room.

The second motion dealt with getting further instructions for the doctor currently evaluating Kinner and whether a psychiatrist should also be brought in to assist.

The judge later ruled that both the defense and prosecuting teams have one week to find a psychiatrist who they agree on or else she will then make a decision for them.

Right now, the judge is asking for the doctor to make another attempt at assessing Kinner's mental competency after Kinner failed to cooperate during his past attempts.

The third motion was to set the date for a status hearing. It's scheduled for 3 p.m. October 23.

