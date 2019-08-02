FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Investigators say an Idaho man who was fatally shot by police in Flagstaff was armed and aggressively charging an officer.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office is continuing to investigate last weekend's shooting of 47-year-old Henry Harold Russell of Boise.

Authorities say Russell approached two police officers outside a guidance center with a knife in each hand Sunday morning.

They say Russell was shot when he charged the officer.

WATCH: Body cam shows knife-wielding Boise man lunge at officers before deadly shooting in Arizona

He was taken to a hospital and later pronounced dead.

Sheriff's officials say a review of the officer's body camera shows Russell being armed and running at one policeman before the fatal shots were fired.

Sheriff's detectives are investigating Russell's background and say he had been in prison several times.

It remains unclear how long Russell had been in the Flagstaff area.