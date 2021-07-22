Boise man who strangled woman in the street sentenced

Judge Nancy Baskin said the victim could have died if not for passers-by who heard her screaming and jumped in to help.

BOISE, Idaho — A man who attacked a woman after she left a Boise bar earlier this year was sentenced to a rider Wednesday.

Cash Adolph, 53, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in May.

Prosecutors say he followed a woman out of a bar in downtown Boise Jan. 13, chased her down, and strangled her in the street. People passing by jumped in to help after seeing the attack and hearing the victim screaming.

The bystanders were able to get Adolph away from the victim and restrain him until officers arrived to arrest him.

"I want to recognize the victim for her bravery in this case, and commend the citizens who courageously intervened and helped until law enforcement arrived," Prosecutor Jan Bennetts said.

Judge Nancy Baskin said during the sentencing that the woman might have been killed if those people had not intervened. She sentenced Adolph to five years in prison, but retained jurisdiction, meaning he may not have to serve that time if he successfully completes the year-long rider program.

Adolph was also ordered to have no contact with the woman for ten years.

