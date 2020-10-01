BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man who strangled a woman and raped her while holding a knife to her throat was sentenced Tuesday to 30 years in prison.

Rod Lee Fulton, 47, will have to serve at least 15 years of that sentence behind bars before he will become eligible for parole.

Judge Michael Reardon said during sentencing that Fulton seemed to have no remorse for the domestic violence attack, which happened in a neighborhood near Overland and Curtis roads in April 2018.

“Your personal circumstances and attitudes suggest that you are among the most dangerous people that we in this job have to deal with," the judge told Fulton. "It couldn’t be more obvious in your case because you have no empathy, you express no empathy, you blame your victim and you project attitudes that are grandiose to the point of delusion.”

Fulton was arrested in February 2019 after an investigation by Boise Police. He was convicted of rape and attempted strangulation in October.

In addition to the prison sentence, Fulton was ordered to have no contact with the victim for 30 years.

“I was told a long time ago that we save prison for people that scare us, not the ones that make us mad,” Reardon said. “And you frighten me.”

The rape victim said she hoped others dealing with abuse will come forward and take advantage of services for victims.

“I encourage anyone in a similar situation to utilize the many services available because they provide help in reporting and getting out of a dangerous situation,” the woman said.

If you are a victim of domestic violence or sexual assault, help is available.

FACES of Hope is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and all their services are free. You can also call the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or the local hotline through the Women's and Children's Alliance at 208-343-7025.