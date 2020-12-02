Police: Boise man threatened woman, fired gun inside apartment

Investigators say the suspect had been involved in a similar incident the day before, when he fired into the center console of a car the victim was in.

BOISE, Idaho — One man was arrested after police say he fired a gun inside a Boise Bench apartment early Wednesday morning.

Ismail G. Abdirahman, 24, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony.

Police say they were called out to a dispute at an apartment building in the 4900 block of Albion Street at 2:13 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found the victim in the parking lot.

According to Boise Police, officers found evidence that Abdirahman had been physically violent with the woman before they arrived, and had brandished a gun at her in a threatening manner.

Investigators learned that the suspect had fired the gun inside the apartment.

No one was struck by the bullet, police say. After Abdirahman pulled the trigger, the woman was able to escape the apartment and make her way to the parking lot, where she called police, according to investigators.

Officers found Abdirahman still inside the apartment. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Ada County Jail.

The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries, and is being assisted by Victim Witness Coordinators.

As Boise Police's Violent Crimes Unit continued to investigate, they uncovered evidence of a similar incident involving Abdirahman and the same woman from the day before.

In that incident, police say, Abdirahman had been with the victim in a car when he pulled out a gun and fired it into the center console, making the woman fear for her life.