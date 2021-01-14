Boise man sentenced to 1 year in prison after making false bomb threats on Valentine's Day

BOISE, Idaho — A 30-year-old Boise man will now spend the next year in federal prison after he was sentenced for making false bomb threats over the phone last year.
According to U.S. Attorney Bart Davis of the District of Idaho, Kristopher Wrede was sentenced to one year in federal prison and three years of supervised release afterward.
Wrede was arrested in Bonneville County on a warrant for making threats of terrorism on Feb. 13, 2020, according to Davis.
The next day, Wrede called the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline and told a staffer that there were several bombs at the "federal courthouse at 550 W. Fort Street," which is the James A. McClure Federal Building and United States Courthouse Boise.
Wrede would later plead guilty to the charge of making a telephonic bomb threat on Oct. 13, 2020.
Davis said in a statement, "Wrede willfully made this threat and maliciously conveyed false information concerning an alleged attempt to unlawfully damage or destroy the James A. McClure Federal Building and United States Courthouse by explosives."