Boise man sentenced to 1 year in prison after making false bomb threats on Valentine's Day

The 30-year-old called the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline, saying that there were bombs at a federal building on Feb. 14, 2020. He pleaded guilty in October.

BOISE, Idaho — A 30-year-old Boise man will now spend the next year in federal prison after he was sentenced for making false bomb threats over the phone last year.

According to U.S. Attorney Bart Davis of the District of Idaho, Kristopher Wrede was sentenced to one year in federal prison and three years of supervised release afterward.

Wrede was arrested in Bonneville County on a warrant for making threats of terrorism on Feb. 13, 2020, according to Davis.

The next day, Wrede called the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline and told a staffer that there were several bombs at the "federal courthouse at 550 W. Fort Street," which is the James A. McClure Federal Building and United States Courthouse Boise.

Wrede would later plead guilty to the charge of making a telephonic bomb threat on Oct. 13, 2020.