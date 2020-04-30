Boise man sentenced for taking the finances of a man who was in terminal care

Jim Neaderhiser was convicted in 2019 of elder abuse, and fled before being taken into custody again in March.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man who, along with his then-fiancee, had been financially exploiting an elderly man for several years will serve up to ten years in prison.

Jim E. Neaderhiser and Linda "Deann" Bassett were arrested in April 2018.

The Ada County Prosecuting Attorney's Office says they had gained access to the victim's finances and began to travel, fund businesses and pay legal expenses. The prosecutor's office also says they took out home equity loans against the victim's home while the victim was living in terminal care.

Neaderhiser, now 48 years old, was convicted by a jury trial in November 2019 of exploiting a vulnerable adult.

Neaderhiser fled after the conviction and received two failure to appear charges when he failed to attend his scheduled court hearings.

Neaderhiser was taken back into custody in March.

Ada County District Judge Thomas Neville on April 22 sentenced him to up to 10 years in prison. However, Neaderhiser may seek parole after serving one and a half years in prison.

Bassett pleaded guilty and was sentenced to up to ten years in prison earlier in 2019, also for exploiting a vulnerable adult.

"This case raises awareness about elder abuse crimes. The Boise Police Department's hard work in this investigation allowed my office to ensure that justice was served," said Ada County Prosecutor Jan M. Bennetts.

To learn more about elder abuse, Bennetts suggests visiting the website for the FACES of Hope Victim Center.

FACES describes elder abuse as a crime that can take many forms, including physical, sexual, psychological/emotional, neglect and financial.

FACES is available by telephone from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at (208) 577-4400.