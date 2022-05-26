Boise man sentenced to 20 years in prison for stalking

Kyle C. Baxter was sentenced to serve at least 20 years in prison for stalking, sexual battery, and possession of sexually exploitative material of children.

BOISE, Idaho — On Wednesday, 39-year-old Kyle C. Baxter was sentenced to serve at least 20 years in prison for stalking, sexual battery, and possession of sexually exploitative material of children, according to the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office (ACPO).

Baxter stalked several teenage girls at multiple parks throughout Ada County, from April to August of 2021.

Baxter was arrested in August 2021 after three victims saw deputies of Ada County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) at a park in Kuna and reported that Baxter had stalked them. The victims told ACSO they recognized Baxter from earlier in the summer when he had followed them at a Meridian park, according to ACPO.

ACPO said that Baxter was later found in possession of hundreds of sexually exploitive images and videos of minors.

Baxter was ultimately sentenced to 35 years in prison with 20 years fixed before being eligible for parole.

According to ACPO, during Wednesday’s sentencing, Ada County District Judge James Cathon described Baxter’s actions as “traumatizing and inexcusable,” stating that his actions were "rooted with sexual offenses being the goal."

"I want to thank the victims in this case for speaking out and reporting the alarming conduct by the defendant," said Ada County Prosecutor Jan Bennetts. "Their courage to come forward quickly to report, and the Meridian Police officers' and Ada County Sheriff's deputies' thorough follow up of these investigations, allowed my office to ensure justice was served."

Baxter was charged with seven felonies: four first-degree stalking charges, two counts of possession of sexually exploitative material of a child, and one count of sexual abuse of a minor under the age of 16.

