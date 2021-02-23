Boise man arrested in Montana on kidnapping, sexual assault charges

Masimba Irvine Ruwo is accused of pulling the victim into a Bozeman hotel room and sexually assaulting them.

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A Boise man has been arrested in Bozeman, Montana after police say he sexually assaulted someone in a hotel room.

According to investigators, the assault happened in the early morning hours on Friday, February 19. The victim in the case reported being pulled into a man's hotel room and sexually assaulted.

The man was later identified as Masimba Irvine Ruwo of Boise. He was arrested on charges of aggravated kidnapping and aggravated sexual intercourse without consent, both felonies.

Ruwo appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday. The judge set his bond and $250,000.

Bozeman police said in a Facebook post that they believe the assault was an isolated incident.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Detective Sergeant Joseph Swanson at 406-582-2951, or email jswanson@bozeman.net.

Watch more crime news: