BOISE, Idaho — An 18-year-old who hit and killed a child with his pickup truck in July has pleaded not guilty to vehicular manslaughter.

Conner Brant of Boise was charged with the misdemeanor crime in November, four months after the death of 7-year-old Eduard Prokopchuk of Nampa.

Investigators say Prokopchuk and two other boys were riding their bicycles along Amity Road when the collision happened July 18. Brant told deputies he had swerved to avoid something in the road just before the wreck; investigators say he was looking at his radio or something else inside his vehicle.

RELATED: Boise teen who hit, killed 7-year-old charged with manslaughter

Brant's pickup struck Prokopchuk at 33 mph, flinging him off his bicycle. The driver pulled over and ran back to the site of the crash to find the seriously injured boy.

A makeshift memorial is set up along Amity Road, near where a 7-year-old boy was hit by a pickup truck on Thursday. The boy died at the hospital the next day.

KTVB

The 7-year-old was taken to a local hospital by paramedics, but he died from his injuries the day after the crash.

Brant, who is currently out of custody, entered the not-guilty plea Tuesday. A pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 9.

If convicted of misdemeanor manslaughter, he could face up to a year in jail.

RELATED: 7-year-old boy hit by pickup in Boise dies