Boise man pleads guilty to transportation for prostitution, money laundering

The Boise man managed a business involved in the prostitution of two adult females across state lines, primarily between Idaho and Washington.

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Idaho announced a Boise man pleaded guilty to transportation for prostitution and money laundering Wednesday.

Dannie Carr, 37, faces a maximum penalty of 12 years in federal prison, five years of supervised release at minimum and a $500,000 fine - or twice the amount for the offense - whichever is greater.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), Carr managed a business that was involved in the prostitution of two adult females across state lines, primarily between Idaho and Washington.

Carr was the manager of the business between July 2019 and June 2021, according to court records. The Boise man forced the females to remain in the business and to continue prostitution through acts of domestic violence, DOJ said.

Carr is scheduled to be sentenced on May 17. DOJ said efforts by the Homeland Security Investigations, Internal Revenue Service - Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), Washington Police Department and the Transportation Security Administration led to charges.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr. made the announcement of Carr pleading guilty.

