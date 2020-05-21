Boise man arrested on rape, kidnapping charges

Police say 47-year-old Joel Guerrero sexually assaulted the victim in her home late last month.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is being held in the Ada County Jail on multiple felony charges after police say he sexually assaulted a woman in her home late last month.

Police arrested 47-year-old Joel Guerrero Wednesday afternoon on charges of rape, forcible penetration with a foreign object, and kidnapping.

According to the Boise Police Department, the alleged assault happened early on the morning of April 27.

Investigators say they found evidence that Guerrero had gone to the victim's home shortly after midnight where he sexually assaulted her and held her against her will.

The suspect and victim in the case knew each other, police said.

A warrant was issued for Guerrero's arrest and he was taken into custody on Wednesday. He's due in court for his first court appearance Thursday afternoon.

If you are a victim of sexual assault, help is available. FACES of Hope is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and all their services are free.

