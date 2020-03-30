Boise man gets prison in lewd conduct case

Steven Justice Jr. was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison, with 12 years before he will become eligible for parole.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man convicted of sexually abusing a child was sentenced Friday to 40 years in prison, with 12 years before he will become eligible for parole.

Steven Eugene Justice Jr., 39, was found guilty by a jury of lewd conduct with a minor under 16 and resisting and obstructing officers. Justice also pleaded guilty to a persistent violator enhancement.

Justice was arrested on the charges in July 2019. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the defendant has two prior felonies out of California and had absconded his parole in that state when he was caught in Boise.

“We appreciate the work the Ada County Sheriff’s Office did on this investigation, which helped my office ensure justice was served,” Ada County Prosecutor Jan M. Bennetts said in a statement.