Boise man found guilty of sexual battery, producing child pornography sentenced to 30 years

BOISE, Idaho — 46-year-old Darin Ogden was sentenced to up to 30 years in prison for sexual battery of a minor and producing child pornography. Ogden must serve a minimum of 15 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Ada County District Judge Michael J. Reardon also ordered Ogden to have no contact with minors for 30 years.

Ogden was arrested in September 2018 on charges of "lewd conduct, sexual battery with a minor, and production of sexually exploitative material of a child". He was found guilty of all charges in March of this year.

"Thank you to the Boise Police Department for conducting a thorough investigation. The hard work of the detectives helped my office ensure justice was served and helped us keep our community and our most vulnerable victims safe," Ada County Prosecutor Jan M. Bennetts said in a press release.

Odgen will not be eligible for parole until at least 2035.

