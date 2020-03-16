Boise man convicted of sexual battery of a minor and making child porn

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County prosecutors announced on Monday afternoon that a Boise man was convicted of sexual battery and producing child porn after a four-day jury trial.
Darin Ogden, 46, was arrested in September of 2018 on lewd conduct, sexual battery with a minor child, and child porn charges, according to prosecutors.
Ogden was found guilty for sexual battery of a minor between the ages of 16 and 17 and making child pornography on Thursday.
The 46-year-old is set to return to court on May 19 at 1:30 p.m. before Ada County Judge Michael Reardon for his sentencing.
He faces up to life in prison for sexual battery of a minor and a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison for sexual exploitation of a child.
