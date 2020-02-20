Former Boise Police officer going back to federal prison for meth distribution

Clinton Bays, Jr., was a Boise Police officer for 26 years, until a criminal conviction ended his career in 1992.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man sent to federal prison for six and a half years a decade ago for meth- and firearms-related crimes is headed to prison again.

Clinton DeWitt Bays, Jr., 78, was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison for distributing methamphetamine.

Chief U.S. District Judge David Nye also ordered Bays to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.

Bays pleaded guilty to the meth distribution charge on October 28, 2019.

According to court records, Bays was arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine in state court on December 31, 2017. Bays was released 11 days later, after posting $250,000 bond.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says that while out on bond in the state case, Bays sold meth to an undercover officer on three occasions. A federal grand jury indicted Bays on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Bays was detained on February 14, 2018, and has been in federal custody since that time.

A federal grand jury returned a superseding indictment on December 12, 2018, charging Bays with selling meth to an undercover detective on December 19, 2017, January 14, 2018, January 16, 2018, and January 30, 2018. Bays admitted that on January 30, 2018, he sold four ounces of methamphetamine to an undercover detective in exchange for $1,600.

Bays had previously been sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for meth and gun charges in 2009, when he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and unlawful possession of a firearm.

In 1992, Bays was convicted of two counts of vehicular manslaughter and aggravated driving while under the influence, ending his 26-year career as a Boise Police officer and sergeant. On January 11, 2007, the State of Idaho Commission of Pardons and Parole pardoned Bays on the vehicular manslaughter and aggravated DUI charges.

This case was a result of a joint investigation by the Boise and Meridian Police Departments and the Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force.

The OCDETF program is a federal multi-agency, multi-jurisdictional task force that supplies supplemental funding to federal and state agencies.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says the principal mission of the OCDETF program is to identify, disrupt and dismantle the most serious drug trafficking, weapons trafficking and money laundering organizations, and those primarily responsible for the nation's illegal drug supply.