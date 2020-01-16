Boise man charged with raping woman

According to prosecutors, the rape happened in November at a home on Front Street.

A Boise man is being held on a $500,000 bond after his arrest for sexually assaulting a woman last year.

Joseph Luna, 34, was arrested on the felony rape charge Tuesday.

Luna had previously "expressed interest in the victim" to the woman's sister-in-law, prosecutors say, but was told that the victim was in a relationship and not interested.

On Nov. 14, according to investigators, Luna came over to the sister-in-law's home while the victim was also visiting.

After the other woman went to bed, Luna "began to physically put himself on the victim," the prosecutor said.

"She told him no, she attempted to keep him away, she continually rejected his advances at that time," the prosecutor told the judge during Luna's arraignment.

According to the prosecutor, Luna did not listen to her, but instead pinned the victim down and had sex with her against her will.

The woman left the home, and ultimately went to FACES of Hope, which provides comprehensive free services to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. FACES helped set up a recorded call between her and Luna, during which the suspect admitted to hearing her tell him "no," according to prosecutors.

A warrant was issued for his arrest Jan. 9. At his initial arraignment, Luna was ordered to have no contact with the woman or her sister-in-law.